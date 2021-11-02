 Skip to main content
Second Harvest kicks off Project Thanksgiving campaign
Second Harvest kicks off Project Thanksgiving campaign

With Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee Executive Director Rhonda Chafin looking on, WCQR General Manager Adam McCain talks about the Project Thanksgiving during the 2021 kickoff press conference held on Monday. WCQR with host a radiothon from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. to promote donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee. A $25 donation will provide a Thanksgiving meal for a family in need.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

KINGSPORT, Tenn. – The 2021 donation campaign for Project Thanksgiving was officially kicked off Monday by Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee and WCQR, leading up to Thursday’s radiothon.

In its 13th year, Project Thanksgiving provides a meal for families and individuals in need across the eight-county region. The goal this year is to provide 6,200 meal boxes.

The project was kicked off during a news conference at Second Harvest headquarters off Interstate 81’s Exit 63 in Kingsport.

The WCQR Radiothon will be held from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, when listeners can call 888-477-5676 to donate or go directly to projectthanksgiving.org or netfoodbank.org. A $25 donation will buy a Thanksgiving meal for a family, according to a news release.

“We are excited to partner with WCQR again this year to help our neighbors get a nice family meal for Thanksgiving,” said Second Harvest Executive Director Rhonda Chafin. “There will be many families who need assistance to provide a nutritious meal for their family’s Thanksgiving. …”

For more information, contact Community Relations Manager Kelsi Faulk at communityrelations@netfoodbank.org or call 423-202-0750.

Where to go

Donations to Project Thanksgiving can be made by credit card at projectthanksgiving.org or netfoodbank.org.

Tags

