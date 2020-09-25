Second Harvest Food Bank to receive $25,000 in emergency funds

In an average pre-pandemic month, the director said, the food bank distributed between 900,000 to one million pounds of food to the scores of community pantries and soup kitchens it supplies across the region’s eight counties, as well as to its own pantries and programs.

Chafin said that during the pandemic, that monthly total crept up to 1.1 million pounds, then 1.2 million, and, in August, 1.4 million. She said she expects it to surpass 1.5 million in September.

“We have stayed on top of it constantly to make sure we have not run out,” Chafin said.

Doing so has proven a logistical marathon. In the early months of the pandemic, Chafin said, food deliveries to Second Harvest were sometimes wildly delayed.

She said they’ve become more consistent lately. But because of social distancing requirements and other infection prevention precautions, Second Harvest’s usual troop of volunteers can’t enter its warehouse, nor can people from the many food pantries that get their supplies there. Meanwhile, the nonprofit is running even more mobile food pantries than usual to provide extra support during the recession, Chafin said.