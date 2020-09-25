Second Harvest Food Bank to receive $25,000 in emergency funds

Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee will receive $25,000 in emergency funding to put toward its operations in Sullivan County, thanks to a resolution from the Sullivan County Commission.
“A lot more people are in need of food,” Hunter Locke, a Kingsport county commissioner and the resolution’s main sponsor, said Thursday about why he supported it. “I know there’s a need, because I’ve seen the Second Harvest Food Bank numbers.”
Rhonda Chafin, the food bank’s executive director, expressed gratitude for the donation, which the commission unanimously approved at its Sept. 17 meeting. She said the money will quickly be put to use.
“I would say, on average, that demand has increased [by] 40% [during the pandemic],” Chafin said Thursday. “We’ve almost completed what we normally do in a year from February through August.”
According to Second Harvest’s website, 13.1% of Northeast Tennessee’s residents and 20.7% of its children are “food insecure,” meaning they live in households that can’t provide every member with adequate food. Those statistics are based on a 2019 study. Since the COVID-19 pandemic struck the region, Chafin said, they’ve only gotten worse.
“I have been director [of Second Harvest] for 27 years,” Chafin said. “I have to tell you, this has been something I’ve never seen before. It is just unimaginable to see the numbers of people in the [food distribution] lines.”
In an average pre-pandemic month, the director said, the food bank distributed between 900,000 to one million pounds of food to the scores of community pantries and soup kitchens it supplies across the region’s eight counties, as well as to its own pantries and programs.
Chafin said that during the pandemic, that monthly total crept up to 1.1 million pounds, then 1.2 million, and, in August, 1.4 million. She said she expects it to surpass 1.5 million in September.
“We have stayed on top of it constantly to make sure we have not run out,” Chafin said.
Doing so has proven a logistical marathon. In the early months of the pandemic, Chafin said, food deliveries to Second Harvest were sometimes wildly delayed.
She said they’ve become more consistent lately. But because of social distancing requirements and other infection prevention precautions, Second Harvest’s usual troop of volunteers can’t enter its warehouse, nor can people from the many food pantries that get their supplies there. Meanwhile, the nonprofit is running even more mobile food pantries than usual to provide extra support during the recession, Chafin said.
The organization has hired temporary workers and figured out food pick-up and delivery systems that are filling the gaps for now, Chafin said. But she said that every month brings new challenges, and new challenges mean new expenses.
“Right now, [funding] is steady,” she said. “But we are concerned. We believe the need will continue to be great and that funding may run out.”
“We’re truly grateful for the Sullivan County Commission and ... their investment in this work and what we’re doing for COVID relief,” Chafin added.
swade@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2511 | Twitter: @swadely
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.