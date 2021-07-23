Second Harvest Food Bank awarded $70,000

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — UnitedHealthcare is awarding $70,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
The award is part of $300,000 UnitedHealthcare is awarding in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in Tennessee to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities, according to a news release.
The Second Harvest donation will support product sourcing for the Food to Encourage program, which distributes lean meats, fresh produce, low-sodium canned fruits and vegetables, and dairy products to people in need of food assistance in Northeast Tennessee.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!