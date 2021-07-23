 Skip to main content
Second Harvest Food Bank awarded $70,000
Second Harvest Food Bank awarded $70,000

BHC logo square

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — UnitedHealthcare is awarding $70,000 to the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

The award is part of $300,000 UnitedHealthcare is awarding in Empowering Health grants to four community-based organizations in Tennessee to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities, according to a news release.

The Second Harvest donation will support product sourcing for the Food to Encourage program, which distributes lean meats, fresh produce, low-sodium canned fruits and vegetables, and dairy products to people in need of food assistance in Northeast Tennessee.

