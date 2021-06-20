Second annual Bristol celebration of end of slavery in US also marks first recognition as a federal holiday

BRISTOL, Va. — Bristolians gathered at Cumberland Square Park on Saturday for the second annual Juneteenth Celebration.
Juneteenth, on June 19, is an annual celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. On that day in 1865, two-and-a-half years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, learned about their freedom when Union soldiers reached the state. (Texas was among multiple states slow to recognize the proclamation.)
While Black citizens have celebrated their freedom on June 19 since the 1800s, on Thursday, President Joe Biden signed a bill making the day a federal holiday.
Bristol Virginia Mayor Bill Hartley noted that before it became a federal holiday, the commonwealth already had a state holiday commemorating Juneteenth. He said it was important to understand the story behind the holiday.
The event was first held last year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then, guests were required to have their temperatures checked and wear masks.
On Saturday, very few masks could be seen. Health officials were on hand to give free Johnson & Johnson vaccines.
Kiyanna Court and Keshia Reese co-organized the event. Last year, the two founded the Future Black Leaders Coalition, an initiative that grew from the Juneteenth celebration.
Hartley said the coalition has been very active in the community, meeting with various officials and residents about diversity and inclusion. The group has met with local and state representatives, including Virginia U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine.
Saturday’s event featured numerous local organizations and vendors, as well as poetry and performances from local musicians.
Organizers had encouraged guests to wear their ’90s fashion, resulting in a number of people wearing tie-dye, baggy pants and overalls. A variety of songs from the ’90s were also played by the DJ.