Search continues for missing Hawkins County girl

Church Hill Rescue Squad Capt. Tim Coup said ground search efforts covered about a 1-mile radius of the home, and he expected it to be a 2-mile radius by the end of Thursday. Several law enforcement and medical helicopters and law enforcement drones have also been used to search by air.

“We’re also experiencing very dense canopy cover and very dense ground cover,” Coup said.

He noted that cellphone companies have provided signal boosts to help with the search.

Homes in the area are not close to each other, and authorities said some may be at least 1 mile apart. Local residents have been asked to search any place on their properties where someone might be able to hide.

Earhart said authorities are still only using professionals to search for Summer and are not yet asking for local volunteers. The community has helped with social media shares and donations.

“The amount of resources that all the agencies involved from the local to federal level have committed to the search efforts in locating Summer safely is unbelievable,” the Hawkins County Rescue Squad said on Facebook. “The community support, prayers and donation of food, drinks and supplies that have (been) brought to the Command Post is also unbelievable and very much appreciated.”