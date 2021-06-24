Search continues for missing Hawkins County girl

The search continued Wednesday for 5-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells, who has been missing for more than a week in Hawkins County, Tennessee.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to work with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and other local and state agencies to locate Summer, who became the subject of a statewide Amber Alert on June 16.
Summer, who lives with her family on Ben Hill Road near Rogersville, was reported missing to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on June 15. Local investigators immediately began working the case.
Shortly after, the TBI issued an endangered child alert. New information and a growing concern about the girl’s well-being prompted the TBI to issue a statewide Amber Alert less than 12 hours later, according to a TBI news release.
Her father said Summer had been planting flowers with family before she went inside the home. Later, her mother was unable to find her, her father told local media gathered at a nearby church.
The circumstances surrounding Summer’s disappearance remain unclear, according to TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart. It's unknown whether she simply walked away and became lost, was injured or was abducted. All possibilities are on the table.
“Should we develop information that she was abducted and have suspect and vehicle specifics to provide, we will share it with the public immediately,” Earhart said.
The TBI continues to ask residents who live in the area of Ben Hill Road and Beech Creek Road to check trail cameras or surveillance cameras and to also check outbuildings, sheds or other possible spaces where she could have sought shelter.
Investigators have also conducted roadblocks to check with drivers. The TBI said they conducted a roadblock Tuesday evening, speaking with drivers who travel through the Beech Creek area often to see if they noticed anything out of the ordinary on the day Summer went missing.
As of Wednesday, the TBI has received more than 300 leads. Agents and detectives continue to investigate each one, the TBI said.