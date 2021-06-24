Search continues for missing Hawkins County girl

The search continued Wednesday for 5-year-old Summer Moon-Utah Wells, who has been missing for more than a week in Hawkins County, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues to work with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and other local and state agencies to locate Summer, who became the subject of a statewide Amber Alert on June 16.

Summer, who lives with her family on Ben Hill Road near Rogersville, was reported missing to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on June 15. Local investigators immediately began working the case.

Shortly after, the TBI issued an endangered child alert. New information and a growing concern about the girl’s well-being prompted the TBI to issue a statewide Amber Alert less than 12 hours later, according to a TBI news release.

Her father said Summer had been planting flowers with family before she went inside the home. Later, her mother was unable to find her, her father told local media gathered at a nearby church.