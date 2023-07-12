BRISTOL, Tenn. — Seaman Corporation announced Wednesday it plans to build a new 350,000-square-foot manufacturing and distribution facility here and add 58 new jobs.

The facility — which will be equal in size to three big box retail stores — will be located at Partnership Park II, a Select Tennessee certified site off Weaver Pike.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter and Seaman Corporation officials announced the facility during a news conference. It will be the company’s fourth facility in Bristol, Tennessee.

“Tennessee is the best state in the nation for companies to expand and succeed, thanks to our unmatched business climate, thriving economy and highly skilled workforce," Lee said. "I thank Seaman Corp for its continued investment in Tennessee to provide greater opportunity for families across Sullivan County.”

In his remarks during the press conference at Partnership Park II, McWhorter highlighted that the Seaman Corporation has committed to paying its employees, at the new facility, above the median hourly wage of Sullivan County, Tennessee.

"What's so great about this project is the hourly wage that they are going to pay is significantly more than the county median wage, which is fantastic," McWhorter said. "That's what we want to happen and the company's committing to that."

Richard Seaman, who was CEO of the Seaman Corporation from 1976 to 2010 and is the current chairman of the board, recalled with a great sense of deja vu the first time in 1976 that Seaman Corporation invested in Bristol, Tennessee.

"In 1976, we were really pushing the limits of our production capability at Millersburg, Ohio, where our plant was at the time. So we we started looking around and there was an opportunity to purchase a production facility here in Bristol. Tennessee. We came down, we looked at it," Seaman said. "My father, actually, in an afternoon. What he did was sign a purchase agreement, a letter of intent for that facility on a handwritten yellow pad."

The latest expansion will allow the company to better meet its customer demands for roofing, architectural, military and industrial coated fabrics while also adding new hot melt coating equipment. Upon completion of the project, Seaman Corp., will employ more than 170 people locally.

“This is an exciting venture for Seaman Corp., and a great opportunity to further our commitment to the Bristol community. We are proud of our partnership with the state of Tennessee and Sullivan County and glad to have the support of Gov. Lee and Commissioner McWhorter as we expand our business,” Seaman CEO Jeff Swartz said.

The company has been in the industrial-coated fabric and textiles industry for nearly 75 years. Today, the family-owned company has multiple facilities across the U.S. that manufacture and distribute its products globally.

“We could not be prouder to stand alongside our colleagues at Seaman Corp as they unveil plans for their remarkable new operation here in Bristol, Tennessee," Mayor Vince Turner said. "This represents yet another significant investment by an organization that is already such an important partner to us.

"Not only are they leaders of innovation in their industry, but also Seaman Corp.’s Bristol team is a leader in the community, taking an active role in helping to build our regional workforce pipeline among their many other contributions to make this an even better place to call home," Turner said.

NETWORKS Sullivan Partnership recently completed $4 million in improvements to the site that will house the new Seaman Corp. facility, which included grading the site to align with the adjacent rail line elevation and the creation of a regional detention pond.