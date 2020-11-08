 Skip to main content
Sculptor transforms insect-diseased tree trunks into works of art
Rising from the ash

Tree Art 03

Kris Connors and his daughter, Rose, paint some bright finishing touches on the completed hot air balloon.

 Contributed Photo

WYTHEVILLE, Va. — When Cole and Patricia Bennett moved into their Withers Road home several years ago, the yard was dotted with ash trees.

But not so much anymore, thanks to the emerald ash borer, which destroyed tree after tree, including Cole’s favorite specimen.

“But Cole didn’t want to let go of it,” Patricia Bennett said. “We wondered what we could do with it, and then stumbled across this guy online.”

The guy is Kris Connors from Nickelsville, an artist who specializes in custom sculptures out of wood and other materials like concrete, foam, clay and resin.

For their ash tree trunk, the Bennetts requested that Connors sculpt a rainbow colored hot air balloon, a nod to Wytheville’s water tower and the Chautauqua hot air balloon show.

Tree Art 02

Kris Connors begins to shape the ash tree trunk with a chainsaw during the early stages of his hot air balloon carving.

As he worked on the piece the week of Oct. 19, Connor said he fell into wood carving about 11 years ago when he saw a man carving a tree with a chainsaw.

A high school art teacher, Connors had always been interested in sculpting, but just couldn’t find the right medium.

“When I saw him doing it, I said, ‘Wow. That’s what I’ve been looking for,’” he said.

So, he bought himself a chainsaw for his birthday that year and never looked back. For the past eight years, he has carved full time.

Inside his work van, he carries at least eight chainsaws of various sizes. Some run on gas, others on electricity. Almost all of his carvings — 90 percent — are created by using a chainsaw or hot wire. The other 10 percent is made by using hand tools like grinders, drills, rotary tools, chisels and sanders.

Tree Art 01

Kris Connors and his daughter, Rose, apply bright paint in rainbow colors to the completed hot air balloon sculpture.

His outdoor stump work is treated with an outdoor deck and fence wood preservative that guards against water and mildew damage.

His job has taken him across the country, including Bethesda, Maryland, where at a boys’ school he carved out the largest chainsaw-created bear on the East Coast.

In addition to his wooden sculptures of wildlife and other figures, Connors creates custom carved signs and furniture.

At Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, he was commissioned to create a massive bulldog as a surprise for the base commander. He used thick foam with a weatherproof epoxy shell. The bulldog is 5 feet tall, 6 feet long and 3 feet wide.

His sculpture for the Bennett family was not nearly as big. Created from the ash tree stump, it stands about 10 feet tall and took him about four days to finish. On the last day, he painted the hot air balloon with his daughter and assistant, Rose.

“We love it, and all kinds of people have stopped by to take pictures,” Patricia Cole said.

Connors’ work ranges in price from $900 to $27,000.

To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.

More Information

» For more information on Connors and to see photos of his work, visit his website at www.customwoodcarvings.com.

