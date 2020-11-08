Sculptor transforms insect-diseased tree trunks into works of art

WYTHEVILLE, Va. — When Cole and Patricia Bennett moved into their Withers Road home several years ago, the yard was dotted with ash trees.
But not so much anymore, thanks to the emerald ash borer, which destroyed tree after tree, including Cole’s favorite specimen.
“But Cole didn’t want to let go of it,” Patricia Bennett said. “We wondered what we could do with it, and then stumbled across this guy online.”
The guy is Kris Connors from Nickelsville, an artist who specializes in custom sculptures out of wood and other materials like concrete, foam, clay and resin.
For their ash tree trunk, the Bennetts requested that Connors sculpt a rainbow colored hot air balloon, a nod to Wytheville’s water tower and the Chautauqua hot air balloon show.
As he worked on the piece the week of Oct. 19, Connor said he fell into wood carving about 11 years ago when he saw a man carving a tree with a chainsaw.
A high school art teacher, Connors had always been interested in sculpting, but just couldn’t find the right medium.
“When I saw him doing it, I said, ‘Wow. That’s what I’ve been looking for,’” he said.
So, he bought himself a chainsaw for his birthday that year and never looked back. For the past eight years, he has carved full time.
Inside his work van, he carries at least eight chainsaws of various sizes. Some run on gas, others on electricity. Almost all of his carvings — 90 percent — are created by using a chainsaw or hot wire. The other 10 percent is made by using hand tools like grinders, drills, rotary tools, chisels and sanders.
His outdoor stump work is treated with an outdoor deck and fence wood preservative that guards against water and mildew damage.
His job has taken him across the country, including Bethesda, Maryland, where at a boys’ school he carved out the largest chainsaw-created bear on the East Coast.
In addition to his wooden sculptures of wildlife and other figures, Connors creates custom carved signs and furniture.
At Dover Air Force Base in Delaware, he was commissioned to create a massive bulldog as a surprise for the base commander. He used thick foam with a weatherproof epoxy shell. The bulldog is 5 feet tall, 6 feet long and 3 feet wide.
His sculpture for the Bennett family was not nearly as big. Created from the ash tree stump, it stands about 10 feet tall and took him about four days to finish. On the last day, he painted the hot air balloon with his daughter and assistant, Rose.
“We love it, and all kinds of people have stopped by to take pictures,” Patricia Cole said.
Connors’ work ranges in price from $900 to $27,000.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!