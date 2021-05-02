SCSO: Woman arrested after dragging deputy

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bond has been set at $50,000 for a woman arrested Saturday in Sullivan County, Tennessee, on several charges, including felony reckless endangerment.

A deputy with the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office observed a vehicle, at 9:30 a.m., speeding on Carden Hollow Road in Bristol. Radar confirmed the vehicle’s speed to be 68 mph in a 35 mph zone, police said.

The deputy conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle, and the driver initially complied by stopping at the intersection with Old Carden Hollow Road, according to a release.

Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver provided her license and was identified as Brittany Smith, 21, of Johnson City, Tennessee, according to police.

As Smith provided her license, she attempted to drive away, prompting the deputy to try to control the steering wheel, police said.

Yet Smith rolled the window up, trapping the deputy’s arm, police said.

With the deputy’s arm trapped, Smith drug the deputy across the road and into a field, according to police.

As Smith’s vehicle entered the field, the deputy was able to free himself from the vehicle. The deputy then drew his pistol as the vehicle was driving back toward him, police said.