SCSO seeks man wanted for violating protection order

BRISTOL, Tenn. — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance in locating Kevin Michael Nelen, 38, last known to live in Bristol, Tennessee.

An order of protection was obtained by a victim in 2020 against Nelen, police said.

The order of protection has remained in effect since that time, according to police.

Nelen has contacted the victim’s mother and made threats to kill the victim as well as other family members, according to a release.

Nelen’s threats and actions have violated the order of protection that has been in place and has placed the victim and family in fear, police said.

Under the domestic violence law, Nelen is charged with aggravated domestic assault and aggravated stalking, according to police.

If anyone knows Nelen’s location, the sheriff’s office is asking them to call 423-279-7330.