SCSO: Man arrested after pointing gun at neighbors who attempted to retrieve dog

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Sullivan County man has been arrested after his neighbors told authorities that he pointed a rifle at them as they went to retrieve their dog.

Travis Jones, 36, of Beaver Creek Road, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies spoke to a man and woman who said their dog got loose and went into the neighbor's yard. As the couple went to retrieve the dog from the neighbor's yard, Jones came outside with a rifle pointed at the couple that was attempting to retrieve the dog.

Travis Jones reportedly told the couple "I will kill you and your dog."

