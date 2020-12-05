SCSO: Man arrested after pointing gun at neighbors who attempted to retrieve dog

BRISTOL, Tenn. — A Sullivan County man has been arrested after his neighbors told authorities that he pointed a rifle at them as they went to retrieve their dog.
Travis Jones, 36, of Beaver Creek Road, Bristol, has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies spoke to a man and woman who said their dog got loose and went into the neighbor’s yard. As the couple went to get the dog, Jones came outside with a rifle pointed at them, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Jones is accused of telling the couple “I will kill you and your dog.”
Jones is being held at the Sullivan County jail.
