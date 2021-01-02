SCSO called to victim’s home 2 days before shooting

Two days before a Piney Flats physician was shot dead, authorities were called to his home to investigate a domestic disturbance, one of many occasions the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to his home, records show.

John D. Sherrill, 71, died Sunday of knife and gunshot wounds at his home in the 300 block of Warren Road. His girlfriend, Teresa Sherrill, 48, has been charged with second-degree murder.

On Christmas Day, a deputy was called to the home to investigate a disturbance, records show. John Sherrill told a responding deputy that he was asleep on the couch and woke up to Teresa Sherrill on top of him. He said he raised his hands and she got off of him and started yelling at him, records show.

Teresa Sherrill told the deputy that she was in her bedroom and heard John Sherrill in the living room cussing, records state. She said she went in the living room and John Sherrill had struck her.

Deputies said there were no marks or signs of Teresa Sherrill being struck. The pair had been drinking and neither wanted to press charges, deputies said.

A records request reveals that Teresa Sherrill was previously charged in a burglary at John Sherrill’s home in 2012. She ended up pleading guilty to criminal trespassing and vandalism.