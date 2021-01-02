SCSO called to victim’s home 2 days before shooting

Two days before a Piney Flats physician was shot dead, authorities were called to his home to investigate a domestic disturbance, one of many occasions the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to his home, records show.
John D. Sherrill, 71, died Sunday of knife and gunshot wounds at his home in the 300 block of Warren Road. His girlfriend, Teresa Sherrill, 48, has been charged with second-degree murder.
On Christmas Day, a deputy was called to the home to investigate a disturbance, records show. John Sherrill told a responding deputy that he was asleep on the couch and woke up to Teresa Sherrill on top of him. He said he raised his hands and she got off of him and started yelling at him, records show.
Teresa Sherrill told the deputy that she was in her bedroom and heard John Sherrill in the living room cussing, records state. She said she went in the living room and John Sherrill had struck her.
Deputies said there were no marks or signs of Teresa Sherrill being struck. The pair had been drinking and neither wanted to press charges, deputies said.
A records request reveals that Teresa Sherrill was previously charged in a burglary at John Sherrill’s home in 2012. She ended up pleading guilty to criminal trespassing and vandalism.
Authorities have been called to the home several times since 2012. Later in 2012, deputies were advised that John Sherrill had a no contact order against Teresa Sherrill and she was at the home.
In 2014, deputies were called twice to the home, once regarding a suspicious vehicle and another by Teresa Sherrill who reported threats by text and mail by John Sherrill, who served as a physician in Bristol.
Deputies were asked to check on the residence multiple times in 2017 and 2018 due to suspicious vehicles and people.
One caller told deputies that someone in a Toyota Camry had been in the area.
“Caller shined flashlight on her and asked what she wanted,” according to a report. “They said they were looking for Frank. They left going toward the lake. Caller fired her gun into the air.”
On Nov. 11, 2018, Teresa Sherrill reported a burglary at the home. She said three males were trying to make entry into the home.
Several calls were also made in 2020, including on July 17 when Teresa Sherrill reported that John Sherrill had been verbally abusive to her. “They are not married or never have been married,” the report states.
Deputies were also called to the home regarding harassment and legal questions in September 2020. A theft of medications call was made in October 2020.
Teresa Sherrill remains incarcerated at the Sullivan County jail on $10,000 bail.