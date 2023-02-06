BRISTOL, Va. — The city school division’s budget has as many questions as answers but contains at least one certainty — the city will be asked to provide nearly $1 million in additional funding.

Questions abound about state funding levels, the potential impact of a mistaken calculation by the state Department of Education and where the final numbers will land. But continuing increases in the state’s required local match combined with the local composite index put the city in line to write a bigger check — nearly $8.5 million compared to about $7.5 million last year.

“To make this budget work, we will be asking for an additional $999,000 from the city. That sounds like a lot but keep in mind we have seen sharp increases in the required local effort that the city has to pay that is part of the state’s local composite index formula,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan told the city School Board during Monday night’s meeting.

“We do anticipate the composite index will be going up over the next two years because of the casino coming in and property values going up and average income going up. We do anticipate the local share for education will also increase at that time,” he said.

Perrigan said he has already reviewed those numbers with city staff and they were in agreement that an increase was coming due.

The city’s local effort rose about $500,000 during the current fiscal year from more than $6.9 million to almost $7.5 million, Perrigan said.

Many of the other numbers in the school budget are in flux given the difference in Virginia’s House and Senate budgets that emerged Sunday, the impending negotiations this week with crossover.

“Until the conference budget is approved, we won’t have a final number from the state,” Perrigan said after the meeting. “Then obviously there is some conversation that needs to occur between School Board and City Council about the local appropriation.”

The School Board is expected to hear the division’s proposed budget at its March meeting.

Among the concerns is a state funding miscalculation which could ultimately consume about over a third of the anticipated increase in additional state money the city might get.

Based on the governor’s proposed budget, the city would get an additional $873,000 from the state. However that doesn’t include the state’s error — forgetting to subtract lost funding from eliminating the state’s tax on groceries that took effect Jan. 1.

“The calculation error that was made would cost Bristol Virginia Public Schools $147,000 this year and $347,000 for the budget we’re planning for next year,” Perrigan said.

There are differences in the House and Senate versions of the budget, so time will tell on what the final funding will be.

“There have been a lot of questions, a few answers and we’re not sure which answers will be correct,” Perrigan said of the situation.

The system’s proposed budget includes another 5% wage increase for teachers and administrators, on top of the 10% increase included in the present fiscal year budget, Perrigan said.

Plans also moving support personnel to a step system which rewards employees with greater pay based on years of service.

“We’re excited to see the details in both the House and Senate budgets because in both of those budgets they added another 2% so we could be looking at an increase up to 7% — depending on how they work out the error,” Perrigan said.

Salaries and benefits represent between 75% and 85% of the total system budget.

The proposed budget also includes a number of capital projects, including library renovations to add two classrooms to the present Van Pelt Elementary; upgrading the fire alarm system at Van Pelt; replacing nearly all of the doors at Virginia High School; improving the pool entrance at Virginia High; continue floor improvements at Virginia Middle School; painting interior and exterior of remaining buildings; and updating the bus fleet.