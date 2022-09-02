 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schools, students continue coping with COVID

Washington County has seen 485 COVID cases since classes began

Coronavirus file art

Washington County Virginia Public Schools (WCS) is reporting hundreds of COVID-19 cases less than a month into the school year.

Since starting on Aug. 9, the school system has recorded 485 COVID cases among staff and students, according to Paula Nichols, school health coordinator and head nurse.

“We have been very fortunate and are grateful that there have been no disruptions,” WCS Superintendent Dr. Brian Ratliff said in an email Friday. “We have enjoyed a relatively smooth start to the school year … While, like all communities, an increase in cases has been reported, it is much more manageable and we are fully engaged in school life. Of course, we continue to maintain and follow community health safety protocol and mitigations.”

Ratliff said the school system continues to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Virginia Department of Health. One notable change, Ratliff said, is asymptomatic close contacts do not need to quarantine.

The school system offers at home tests for symptomatic staff and students. WCS has just under 7,000 students and more than 1,000 staff members.

Bristol Virginia School Superintendent Keith Perrigan said city schools had 29 students out with COVID Friday and said that number is around the average seen per day since school has begun.

Like Ratliffe, Perrigan said students were coming back to class quicker due to the relaxed quarantine guidelines. He said there have been no disruptions to schedules or classes due to COVID.

(Senior Reporter David McGee contributed to this article)

Spradlin resigns as city's CFO

BRISTOL, Va. – The city is searching for a new chief financial officer after former CFO Tamrya Spradlin submitted her resignation this week.

