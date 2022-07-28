School to begin as COVID surges

New cases of COVID-19 are six times greater today than one year ago across Southwest Virginia and nearly four times greater in Northeast Tennessee but schools will soon open without some of the practices and protocols employed during the previous two years of the pandemic.

Masks will not be required in classrooms or on buses in either Bristol Virginia or Bristol Tennessee city schools, but are recommended if community spread of the virus is at high levels.

Bristol Virginia, which was one of the few divisions in Virginia to return to the classroom in 2020, is cutting back on some protocols.

“We are starting to transition away from our COVID mitigations while keeping those things that made us better along the way. We know there is the potential for surges that impact personnel so we’re planning for what might happen if we do have several employees out,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said.

“If a student or staff member is positive, we expect them to follow the quarantine guidelines. If we have a student or staff member who is sick, we are still asking them to stay home until their symptoms subside or they have a negative test,” Perrigan said. “As far as distancing or masking, we’re not requiring any of that.”

Some Bristol Virginia schools will retain the dining protocols used during COVID, but that is being left up to the principals of each building.

In Bristol, Tennessee, which begins classes next week, the situation is much the same.

“Students and staff may elect to wear a mask inside school buildings or on transportation, but it is not required. Face masks are recommended but not required for all individuals inside school buildings or on transportation when community spread is at high levels,” Director of Schools Annette Tudor wrote in an email.

Bristol Tennessee plans to follow the CDC guidance regarding the illness. Parents are urged to monitor for temperature greater than 100 degrees, coughs, congestion, sore throat or other typical COVID symptoms. Students with symptoms should stay home and staff with symptoms or a positive COVID test should also stay home, according to the protocols.

Guidance also spells out quarantine protocols for anyone with close contact with COVID-19 and they vary based on vaccination status.

All of those guidelines will apply to athletic activities and extracurricular activities.

Schools will continue to offer free COVID-19 testing for students and staff but vaccine clinics aren’t planned.

Bristol Virginia worked with the Mount Rogers Health District to provide teachers and staff access to COVID vaccines and held clinics at schools when children became eligible. While only 13% of students age 5-11 and about a third of students age 12-17 are vaccinated, there are no plans for additional clinics.

“COVID has mutated so much and changed so much … Obviously we don’t discourage getting vaccinated but we’ve been able to navigate it pretty well. We think we can continue to do the same,” Perrigan said.

While Bristol Tennessee supports vaccinations, those choices are up to the parents, Tudor said.

“We believe a vaccine is one of the most important ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to keep our students and staff healthy. When the health department was offering on-site clinics, we provided opportunities for staff and students to be vaccinated. We have COVID-19 vaccine information available on the COVID-19 Information page of our website. We also realize health decisions are very personal and respect the right of each person to choose for themselves and their children,” she wrote.

Virtual learning, which became a staple during the pandemic, remains available on both sides of the state line.

In Southwest Virginia, school divisions joined together to establish the Region VII Virtual Academy so students could take classes from anywhere, rather than in person. It will continue in 2022-23.

“We will continue to offer the Regional Virtual Academy to our students,” Perrigan said. “Our enrollment is basically staying the same as it was last year. We’ve not had a lot of additional requests to come in or out.”

Virtual learning also is available for all students in Tennessee.

“We offer a full, K-12 online learning experience for students through Tennessee Online Public School (TOPS). TOPS 9-12 is celebrating its 10th anniversary and is a four-time Reward School in the state of Tennessee. Last year, we expanded TOPS to serve K-8 students as well,” Tudor wrote.

Both say flexibility will be crucial as they go through the academic year.

“Our biggest concern is staffing. If we have an outbreak among students, that’s a little easier to manage. But if we have staff folks impacted in a big department like transportation, that can cause issues,” Perrigan said. “Cleaning mitigations we implemented during COVID have been very beneficial to helping keep our students and our staff healthy while they’re in school so we’ll continue to follow those cleaning protocols. If we have an outbreak in a classroom, we’ll make sure those areas are sanitized.”

Tudor said their focus is education.

“We know COVID is still with us, and it may be a bigger factor than we would like at times this school year. However, we really want our focus to remain on what we do best and that is educating children. Our students have been impacted a great deal by this pandemic. We are committed to helping them recover and grow even beyond where they would have been had we not had the challenges of the past two years,” Tudor wrote.

“We have learned a great deal about navigating the challenges of COVID and will continue to get more effective. Ideally, we seek to maintain the highest quality learning environment possible regardless of the circumstance. During two previous surges in cases, we experienced success with moving to a temporary four-day week … We have no plans to utilize such a plan this year, however.”

Bristol Tennessee has an early dismissal day planned Aug. 1 with the first day of classes Aug. 3. Bristol Virginia students return to the classroom Aug. 17.