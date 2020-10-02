School systems across Tennessee push for moratorium on standardized testing

Lundberg pointed to preliminary data recently released by the governor’s office. The projections were developed in partnership with national researchers using historical, Tennessee-specific data. This preliminary data projects an estimated 50% decrease in proficiency rates in third-grade reading and an estimated 65% decrease in proficiency in math for Tennessee students.

“Testing is more important now than at any other time,” Lundberg said.

However, he said he is willing to consider how tests are weighted in terms of district rankings and scorings statewide. He added that the point of standardized testing is not to punish to teachers or students, but to show where resources are needed.

Meanwhile state Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, said school directors, teachers and other educators in Sullivan County have convinced him that there shouldn’t be standardized testing this year.

He said data already shows kids are behind and teacher’s time would be better spent helping kids catch up rather than preparing them for tests.

“We’ve had several different areas that the kids have already fell a couple months behind in, and if they end up testing on top of that, you know, that’s going to take another three weeks, and the teachers are gonna have to take time to teach for the test and to get the kids ready,” Crawford said. “I just think that’s just gonna push our children further behind.”

