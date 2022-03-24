School system was also surprised by price tag for Tennessee High renovations

The Bristol Tennessee City Council members are not the only ones shocked by the $44 million price tad of the proposed Tennessee High School renovations – Dr. Annette Tudor, the Bristol Tennessee director of schools, was also surprised.

"I'm not surprised that they were shocked by that, and to be honest, we were as well," Tudor said Thursday as she went on to highlight supply chain issues and complications due to COVID as the reasons behind the price tag that was more than double the $20 million the council anticipated for the project. She also speculated that the longer the city waits, the more expensive the project will become.

"It's disappointing, obviously, that it's come in at the price that it's come in, and I don't know if waiting a couple of years is going to make a difference," she said.

The renovation plan that was presented to City Council Tuesday was designed to meet the physical, electrical, and HVAC deficiencies identified in a 2017 facilities study of Tennessee High. Tudor indicated the School Board would continue to do what it needs to address these issues. However, she believes a long-term solution is necessary.

"Whatever the things that we have to do to keep schools opening and keep schools running we will continue to do. All that's doing though is kind of band-aiding the issues until we can do a significant renovation," Tudor said.

The reasons behind the need for renovation plans focus on the CTE building, the library, and the cafeteria was laid out in the 2017 facilities study. The study suggested that the renovation of Tennessee High be completed in two phases.

Tudor emphasized that the next step is up to the City Council and that in the case the renovations are delayed, she believes what they have presented is a good foundation to work with in the future.

"It's really in the hands of City Council to decide. The next step is to consider ways to finance it and a timeline for doing so. Even if that means we delay it for whatever a year or two to see if the market comes back down," Tudor said. "This plan can just be picked up, if it's six months from now or six years from now, a lot of work has been done in terms of design. So it's not wasted time."

