School system gives a preview of Viking Academy

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A little more than six months after a vacant car dealership was donated to the Bristol Tennessee school system for use as a career and technical center, faculty from Tennessee High School provided a preview Friday of what will be called Viking Academy to members of the School Board, City Council and representatives from the Tennessee Department of Education.

Viking Academy will be located inside the old Friendship Ford building on Volunteer Parkway, which was donated to the Bristol Tennessee Schools by Mitch Walters and his family. Walters donated the facility to the school system in September of 2021.

Kelly Vance, the assistant principal at Tennessee High, explained Viking Academy will offer students who struggle in the more traditional educational setting the individualized attention they need to progress as students. Vance also highlighted some of the challenges students who will be enrolled at Viking Academy are facing outside the classroom.

"We have 1,100 plus students in our school, and most of those students thrive in a traditional setting. But, we do have a number of students who don't. That's not their preferred method of learning, and so this is an opportunity to provide an educational opportunity for them that we have not been able to really hit before," Vance said.

Vance said students who take part in Viking Academy will take an interest inventory quiz, through which they will be matched with a list of occupations they could be skilled in.

"We want to see where their interests are and let us provide the programming or provide the support for that. Instead of just saying, 'This is what we have hope you're interested, if not sorry.' That's what's happened to them enough," Vance said.

Viking Academy, will provide students with flexible learning spaces, where they will be able to pursue a professional trade that best fits their interests through the school system’s in-house Mechanics, Engineering and Plumbing (MEP) program, which is an extension of Tennessee High’s Career and Technical Education (CTE) program

As part of the Viking Academy, students will also receive personal and professional guidance from Ann Oakley, the Tennessee High career coach, who, alongside Tennessee High's counselors, have identified the obstacles Viking Academy students face and will assist them on everything from obtaining birth certificates and drivers licenses to teaching them to navigate the public transportation system, to preparing them for job interviews.

"We have wonderful counselors, and they're the ones who identify them (students) for this program,” Oakley said. “They're still on top of their credits and registration for classes, and then I can come in and have that valuable time to ask them, how are your classes going? How is your home life? What are your obstacles?"

Viking Academy is part of the Tennessee Innovative High School Model Grant project. Deborah Knoll, the senior director of career readiness for the Tennessee Department of Education, said she is thrilled to see that Viking Academy will meet the unique needs of students at Tennessee High and hopes to come back for the official unveiling.

"It's so impactful because it's tailored to your needs, not the needs of the state, to your particular needs, and so I think that's what's amazing about this," Knoll said. "We will definitely be back when it's up and running and to see students and all of that. We're here to continue to support you all in any way that you need."

Viking Academy is set to be finished and ready for classes by the start of the next school year.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.