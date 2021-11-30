School project will give students board games at Christmas

While the teachers are limiting the project to only new board games, any gently used board games donated to the school will be sanitized and used in the classrooms. One of the most interesting games that has been donated is a Disney Princess version of Candyland.

Board games can be a big benefit to the development of young learners, Sullins said. People of all generations are fans of the games because of the fun and entertainment they bring.

“I’m so excited for our kids because I hope board games never go out of style. Kids don’t realize when they’re playing the games how good they are for their brains. They just think they’re having fun,” she said.

According to the teacher, playing board games builds cognitive skills like memory, processing speed and spatial reasoning. It’s also good for developing fine motor and social skills.

“Board games help students learn how to follow rules, take turns, and they learn to lose gracefully and win graciously. These are skills our children need to learn. These are skills that can’t be learned in front of a television or an electronic game, but they can be learned by playing Clue, Monopoly or Yahtzee.”

Teachers at the elementary school hope the project will become a tradition for the school every year.

New board games as well as monetary donations to purchase board games can be brought to Meadowview Elementary during school hours before Monday, Dec. 13.

Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.