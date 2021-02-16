School divisions pursue virtual academy

“Ten school divisions in Region VII have signed an MOU [memorandum of understanding] to form a regional virtual academy. Under the current plan, we will be creating our own curriculum and hiring our own teachers,” Perrigan said. “We’ve had an offer from a private company that has offered to provide the curriculum and teachers for us at an affordable cost. We’re going through that proposal and negotiating with them.”

The academy board hopes to hire a director for the regional academy and decide this month to either provide instruction, sign an agreement with the private firm — Stride Inc. — to provide instruction or consider another offer that is expected this week, Perrigan said.

Stride Inc. is a Herndon-based, publicly traded company formerly known as K12. Stride bills itself as the “nation’s leading provider of online and blended education,” according to its website. Stride claims it has enrolled 165,000 students from kindergarten through 12th grade nationwide, in addition to adult education and other programs.

Under the plan, online classes would be offered at no charge to families with funds coming from the state, which provides money to help educate each student enrolled in every division. The city receives about $7,000 annually per student, but each locality is funded differently, based on an economic formula.