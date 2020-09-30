School board moves reopening date up 2 weeks for Washington County, Va.

ABINGDON, Va. — Schools are now slated to open two weeks earlier than what was decided by the Washington County School Board last week.
In the wake of parent and student protest and concern, the board has now decided to implement its hybrid plan Oct. 12. The plan is a combination of in-person and remote learning.
This move opens schools, which have been closed since March, when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Under the plan, pupils in kindergarten through third grade are slated to attend four days a week, the School Board decided at a called meeting Monday.
Students in fourth through 12th grades will attend two days a week and continue virtual learning two days a week, while Wednesdays will be used for cleaning schools and counseling.
“We will make a plan work,” Superintendent Brian Ratliff said. “Hybrid is not necessarily a great model.”
But this plan would be an opportunity to “transition to an in-person environment when we are comfortable doing so,” Ratliff said.
“School is going to look a lot differently,” Ratliff added. “School life will not be the same.”
Originally, school officials planned to return in August on a hybrid schedule, then decided to delay the opening by two weeks. Ultimately, due to concerns about COVID-19, they decided to delay the hybrid schedule until October and chose remotely learning only.
Twenty speakers addressed the board at Monday’s meeting, with many asking for classes to return to in-person sessions, as is being done by neighboring school systems.
One speaker, Kelly Collins, the mother of two Abingdon High School students, said any plan by the School Board to reopen schools is a “daunting task” to please everyone.
“In-person learning is best for a student and that student’s family,” Collins said at Monday’s meeting.
Still, Collins suggested, a choice of virtual learning should be made available for any families who are uncomfortable sending their children back to public schools.
William Collins, a student at Abingdon High School, said he has been “struggling” with classes and that his school days have stretched to 12 hours a day rather than seven in a “proper, in-person school day.”
Speaking against the virtual learning platform, William Collins said the COVID-19 pandemic should not mean that students should “live locked up, rotting away, behind our computer screens.”
