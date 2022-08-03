 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

School Board member questions council over $100K taken from budget

  • Updated
Bristol Sign

BRISTOL, Tenn. – A Bristol Tennessee School Board member wants the city to return $100,000 to the school system’s budget after it was removed in June.

City School Board member Jill Harrison addressed the Bristol Tennessee City Council Tuesday expressing clear frustration over an apparent lack of communication between the two bodies on budgeting. In delivering a lengthy school board liaison report, Harrison addressed the city’s amending of $100,000 out of the school system’s budget. 

According to Harrison, a Bristol Tennessee City Schools budget was approved by City Council in May, including $236,000 from the city for a cost of living increase, $100,000 of which she said was to be used for training Student Resource Officers (SROs); however, those funds were amended out of the budget in June, forcing the school board to amend its budget in July.

“To me, it is absolutely fair to ask why and how the school system will be made whole,” Harrison said. “I still don’t understand why this happened, because the justification that was given for it when you drill down into it, it’s not there.” 

Harrison said City Manager Bill Sorah told BTCS Director Annette Tudor the money was diverted to salaries and benefits for the city police department. According to Harrison, Sorah was asked to set up a joint meeting with city council on the matter, but the request was declined. 

“I could not tell you a definite, 100% answer as to why this was handled the way it was handled,” Harrison said on Wednesday. “I’ve tried to look at this every different way that I can to try to understand it, but I don’t.” 

Harrison said the city has applied for a grant that would cover the SRO funds, but it’s not clear if and when those funds will come through. Harrison added that she sees no malicious intent from the city, but that she just wants the issue resolved.

“Our message is we are not going to stop asking,” Harrison told the council. “We have that fiduciary responsibility to our school system, and while $100,000 may not seem like a lot, that’s two teachers. That’s a whole lot of meals. There are a lot of things that $100,000 can buy.” 

According to Harrison, there are SROs in every BTCS school, but an additional one may be needed when the Friendship Career Center opens. 

Council had no response to Harrison’s comments. 

Tags

