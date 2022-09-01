School Board deciding how to deal with leaky pool

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Avery Padgett, a sophomore at West Ridge High School, spoke to members of the Sullivan County School Board Thursday about what the pool at Sullivan Heights Middle School means to him and the Barracuda Swim Club.

“I’m here to advocate today for the repair and utilization of the Sullivan Heights Middle School swimming pool,” Padgett said. “For me, swimming has acted as a great social opportunity and stress relief. I have personally felt the health benefits, both mental and physical, through my swimming.”

Evelyn Rafalowski, the Sullivan County director of schools, explained that the Sullivan Heights Middle School pool has a possible leak and needs to be repaired.

“The Sullivan Heights pool is in need of a pump replacement. We also have a, potentially, a leak in the pool,” Rafaloweski said. “The pool is losing about 2,500 gallons of water a day.”

Charles Hubbard, the Sullivan County Tennessee Schools facilities and maintenance manager, highlighted that the pump replacement would cost $4,000 and explained to the board that in order to get an estimate quote regarding the water leak, they would have to empty the pool and identify where the leak is. He said he would be reaching out to a contractor soon.

“What we would have to do first, we would have to shut it down and see how far it goes, where it leaks. It may only go to the upper scupper. It might go way down,” Hubbard said. “Once we’ve determined the depth of where the leak possibly could be, I would like to get a quote from them (the contractors), and I will be in contact with them tomorrow and see if they come, and we’ll probably have to start that process or ask them what they would like for us to do, to let them get an evaluation.”

The board voted to table debate on what to do with the Sullivan Heights Middle School pool until their next School Board meeting in October. However, before moving on to the next item on the agenda Randall Jones, the School Board chairman, proposed that a district survey be conducted within the schools to see if there is any interest in keeping the pool.

“If we want to invest any money, we really need to know that there is going to be a use for it by the school system, not necessarily the community, but the school system, and it’s crucial to have that data,” Jones said. “I don’t think there is any hurry to make a decision.”

The board agreed and will be presented with a survey draft for them to look at in October.

During the meeting, the board voted unanimously to keep Randall Jones and Michael Hughes in their current roles as Sullivan County School Board chairman and vice chairman, respectively.

The board also voted to proceed with the allocation of an estimated $9 million in Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief funds for roof and HVAC repairs across the Sullivan County, Tennessee School System.

Other items that were voted on include: the 2023-2024 Sullivan County Schools Calendar and the approval of a new exam exemption policy.