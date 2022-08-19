School Board confronts commissioners over support staff salary increases

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – Members of the Sullivan County Tennessee School Board made an appearance during Thursday's Sullivan County Commission meeting to address the statement and resolution presented by Commissioner Herschel Glover and co-sponsored by Commissioner Dwight King regarding a proposed 5% increase for salaries for support staff in the county school system.

Randall Jones, the chairman of the Sullivan County Board of Education, addressed the commission, giving them a detailed account of the process they are currently undertaking to balance their budget, which has already led them to make the decision to cut funding for the Innovation Academy.

"It's not a matter of not giving them the raise. It's a matter of not having the money to do it." Jones said.

Jones then pointed out to Glover that in the past, he has been against providing the School Board with additional funds for recurring expenses, such as the one he is proposing in his resolution.

"You've got to realize we're spending almost $7 million in our fund balance to balance the budget this year, and I stood here on this same podium last year and heard you tell us that ‘you don't need and you cannot spend money for recurring expenses,’ in fact, you brushed me over the coals pretty good for that Mr. Glover," Jones said. "Here tonight, you are sponsoring a resolution that says you've got to pay support staff more money. We totally agree with that."

After Glover pointed out that the $700,000 that he believes would be necessary to provide Sullivan County School support staff with a 5% salary increase, would be a recurring expense that could be taken from the $1.1 million in Maintenance of Effort (MOE) fund provided to the School Board by the county, Commissioner Collette George expressed concerns over what she perceives to be an effort to micromanage the School Board without the necessary data to back it up.

"Obviously, we'd love everybody in the world to get great salaries, but we have to look at what's in line with taxpayer money. This is something that we are saying that from now on, you have to adjust your budget and tap into your fund balance for the remainder of forever," George said. "We're micromanaging without data."

In his closing remarks, Jones highlighted the importance of this issue to the School Board and expressed his hope that the School Board and the County Commission can work on the issue of salary increases for support staff together.

"It's important to us. It's also important to our people," Jones said. "It’s time to work together on this. No one even approached me, or asked any questions prior to hearing last week at the approval of the budget that you were going to ask for this."

In the end, Glover’s resolution did not pass with nine votes in favor, one abstain, 12 no's, and two absentees.