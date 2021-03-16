School Board approves spending plan for 2021-22

BRISTOL, Va. — The city School Board unanimously approved a $43.5 million fiscal 2021-22 spending plan Monday, bolstered by additional state and federal funds.
It marked the board’s second budget vote in a week, as they previously approved a similar proposed version that didn’t include the most recent updates from the conference budget recently approved by the Virginia General Assembly.
Overall, it represents a $7.4 million increase over the current $35.9 million total for fiscal 2020-21.
“We’re receiving more money from the state — over $427,700 [more]. Part of that is earmarked for specific things, and part of it was attached to the 5% salary increase over the [state] biennium,” Superintendent Keith Perrigan said. “When we compared those line items, it enabled us to reduce our request from the city by $300,000.”
The previously proposed school budget — which was presented to the City Council last week — requested an extra $650,000 from the city, but that has been trimmed by $300,000 from $7.23 million to $6.93 million. The city is providing $6.58 million during this current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
State funding is now expected to exceed $19.6 million, up from the current $18.7 million.
“Last year we had a step increase, and that counts toward the 5% in the first year of the [state] biennium, and this year it will be a step plus 2.5% for teachers and administrators,” Perrigan said, adding that those funds will only cover increases for SOQ [Standards of Quality]-funded positions, or about half of the division’s nearly 400 employees.
“We can’t go in and say, ‘This group of teachers gets a raise, and this group of teachers doesn’t.’ Which is why we have the local request to make that up,” the superintendent said. “Some of those are federally paid employees too.”
The proposed budget also includes pay increases for the division’s hourly workers, something that was built into last year’s spending plan but then removed after COVID-19 hit last March and budgets were downsized.
“The part we’re most proud of in this budget: Every hourly employee gets at least a 50-cent on the hour raise. $12.70 will be the lowest starting point of any hourly employee. We know that minimum wage increases are coming, and one is coming mid-budget-year, so we’ve accounted for that and tried to be ahead of the next one coming a few months later,” Perrigan said.
The division’s hourly workers have carried out many of the health mitigation measures needed to reopen schools last August — when Bristol was one of just two divisions statewide to offer full in-person learning four days per week — and keep them open, Perrigan said.
“We have seen, more so than ever, the value and impact our hourly employees have. They have done a great job during this pandemic. Our teachers have done a great job, but without the dedication of our hourly employees, we would not have been as successful as we have [been in] providing education,” he said.
“Because we opened school in August, that enabled our city to open their economy, which I think is directly related to the good financial news about city revenues,” Perrigan said.
Federal funding is expected to exceed $10.55 million, compared to $6.43 million this year — with virtually all of the increase in ESSER, or Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief. Those funds are restricted and must be used to address issues related to COVID-19.
About $1.6 million must be spent in the classroom, including $1.1 million for learning loss amid the pandemic, $2.5 million is to be spent on facilities and the balance for cleaning supplies and equipment.
“The capital projects money is for chillers, boilers, anything to do with ventilation, windows and doors, and it can be used for roofs if the roof has leaking issues, mildew or moisture or air quality issues,” Perrigan said.
They plan to use the funds to replace windows, aging HVAC units and some roof projects.
The division expects to receive even more restricted money from the just-approved $1.9 trillion relief package.
The school budget will now be included in the city’s draft budget for upcoming City Council discussions.
