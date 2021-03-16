School Board approves spending plan for 2021-22

“We can’t go in and say, ‘This group of teachers gets a raise, and this group of teachers doesn’t.’ Which is why we have the local request to make that up,” the superintendent said. “Some of those are federally paid employees too.”

The proposed budget also includes pay increases for the division’s hourly workers, something that was built into last year’s spending plan but then removed after COVID-19 hit last March and budgets were downsized.

“The part we’re most proud of in this budget: Every hourly employee gets at least a 50-cent on the hour raise. $12.70 will be the lowest starting point of any hourly employee. We know that minimum wage increases are coming, and one is coming mid-budget-year, so we’ve accounted for that and tried to be ahead of the next one coming a few months later,” Perrigan said.

The division’s hourly workers have carried out many of the health mitigation measures needed to reopen schools last August — when Bristol was one of just two divisions statewide to offer full in-person learning four days per week — and keep them open, Perrigan said.