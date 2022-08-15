School Board allocates funds for tutoring in elementary schools

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) Board of Education approved a project Monday to give struggling elementary school students access to small-group tutoring this school year.

BTCS is partnering with the Greeneville, Tennessee-based Niswonger Foundation to participate in Project On-Track, which delivers “high-dosage, high-impact” tutoring in literacy and math. As part of the program, BTCS will be reimbursed for tutors’ salaries and a project coordinator for the tutoring of students at Anderson Elementary and Fairmount Elementary schools this year.

According to the memorandum of understanding approved by the board Monday, the school district will identify and select students who need help mastering the skills and standards of their grade level. Those students will have at least two, half-hour, in-school tutoring sessions a week for a minimum of 12 weeks per semester.

BTCS is expected to be reimbursed a total of $127,600 for the tutors.

The Niswonger Foundation was awarded a Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps (TN ALL Corps) Community Partner Grant of $9 million in June to launch tutoring programs this year for 6,000 students in the region.