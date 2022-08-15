 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School Board allocates funds for tutoring in elementary schools

Tutoring

Tutoring is a powerful learning tool that can offer an individualized learning experience and develop disciplined study habits. Many schools recognize this and have created new tutoring programs or expanded on programs already in place.

Tennessee, for example, will spend over $200 million on a mission called Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps. The program serves close to 150,000 students across 79 districts, focusing on the subject areas such as math and English Language Arts.

Evidence suggests that, over time, tutoring in small groups is beneficial, regardless of whether children are in a rural, suburban, or urban environment. In fact, research published in 2021 by Brown University's Annenberg Institute for School Reform showed that consistent tutoring sessions can accelerate learning by two to 10 months.

BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Tennessee City Schools (BTCS) Board of Education approved a project Monday to give struggling elementary school students access to small-group tutoring this school year. 

BTCS is partnering with the Greeneville, Tennessee-based Niswonger Foundation to participate in Project On-Track, which delivers “high-dosage, high-impact” tutoring in literacy and math. As part of the program, BTCS will be reimbursed for tutors’ salaries and a project coordinator for the tutoring of students at Anderson Elementary and Fairmount Elementary schools this year. 

According to the memorandum of understanding approved by the board Monday, the school district will identify and select students who need help mastering the skills and standards of their grade level. Those students will have at least two, half-hour, in-school tutoring sessions a week for a minimum of 12 weeks per semester.

BTCS is expected to be reimbursed a total of $127,600 for the tutors. 

The Niswonger Foundation was awarded a Tennessee Accelerating Literacy and Learning Corps (TN ALL Corps) Community Partner Grant of $9 million in June to launch tutoring programs this year for 6,000 students in the region. 

