Scholle IPN 'doubles down' with $31.1 million expansion in Smyth County

Scholle IPN increased its investment in Chilhowie and the Smyth County economies Wednesday by “doubling down” with a $31.1 million expansion that will bring 75 new jobs to the area.

“I am so excited that we get to be here today to talk about a huge commitment by one of your beloved employers already doubling down in Smyth County,” Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin told those gathered at the announcement of the company’s increased commitment that includes expanding its facility be 73,000 square feet. “This is not a foot in the pond; this is jumping in deep and going under water.”

The Virginia plant competed with Georgia and Illinois operations for the project, according to a release from Youngkin’s office. Smyth County, the Mount Rogers Regional Partnership and the Town of Chilhowie worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project in Virginia. Youngkin previously approved a $600,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the county with the project.

“I’m most excited for the folks who work here and the ones who will work here,” Youngkin said. “Growth means opportunity, and when you see a company grow, you know that means opportunity for everybody who works there now and will work there in the future.”

Youngkin said he spent a lot of time in Southwest Virginia during his campaign. A subject that came up frequently during his visits, he said, was economic opportunities in the region. He said he was happy to be a part of bringing bringing new jobs to the area.

Headquartered in Illinois, Scholle IPN is one of the world’s largest packaging manufacturers, specializing in packaging solutions like barrier films, ergonomic fitments and universal connectors for bag-in-box fountain drink dispensing systems.

Opened in 1997 with a 100,000 square-foot facility that produced packaging for the soft drink industry, the Chilhowie plant underwent its first investment cycle in 2019, according to Gil Graham, the company’s director of operations and quality for North America.

The 2019 expansion saw the plant grow to 150,000 square feet and employ nearly 200 people. Today, the company’s workers produce flexible packaging for things like soft drinks, cleaning products and motor oil, and serve big-name businesses like the Kraft Heinz Company, Pepsi and ECO Labs.

“These are household names that trust Scholle IPN to deliver their products to market,” Youngkin said.

Graham noted the hard work, dedication and support the company received during its 2019 expansion. He said the decision to invest in the Chilhowie plant was an easy one to make.

“A lot of times, people will ask me ‘Why Southwest Virginia? Why expand?’ The answer’s pretty simple. It’s the people. All these employees are loyal to us, they work hard every day and they perform at exceptional levels,” he said. “And then, it’s the community, our partners that are all around us. Look at how many people are here to support us. And it’s not just today. They’re going to support us for months and years to come to make this expansion just as successful as the last one. “

U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith pointed out that he saw representatives from at least four counties and three towns at the announcement.

“And that’s because when we do economic development in Southwest Virginia, it’s not just one county that’s going to benefit,” Griffith said. “When you bring 75 jobs— and I know you know this, governor—but when you bring in 75 jobs, that changes the equation in the region, not just in Chilhowie or on one end of Smyth County. It has a far reach and we are very, very appreciative of that.”

Both Griffith and Rye Valley District Supervisor Lori Deel credited the company’s employees for the growth.

“This wouldn’t happen without your hard work, showing up every day and doing a great job, so we appreciate you all so much,” Deel said.

To Scholle’s leaders, Deel said, “We appreciate your strong community partnership and all you do for us locally and recognizing the opportunity for continued growth here. Thank you for choosing us.”

Plant Manager Ricardo Bernardo said he looks forward to the new capabilities the expansion will bring.

“I know that this will make our life easier. Our quality will be better, our performance will be better, and mainly, we’re going to bring a lot more things for the people here,” he said. “So, 75 new jobs — a lot of opportunity for people to grow, and help develop our community.”

Wrapping up his part of the announcement, Youngkin presented Graham and Bernardo with a Virginia flag. The flag, Youngkin said, had flown over the state capitol.

“I would ask that you fly it here in front of this new facility to represent the great partnership that we have and to always know that we are so supportive of your continued success and expansion and appreciative of your commitment to the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Youngkin said. “Thank you both.”

Support for Scholle’s job creation will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners with funding from The Virginia General Assembly and the Youngkin administration.