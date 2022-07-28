 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scattered storms, flood threat to continue through weekend

Pound Flood

The South Fork Pound River in Pound, Virginia overflows with water from the mass amount of rain received Wednesday night.

 Emily Ball - Bristol Herald Courier

Relentless rain continues to swell creeks and soak the mountains of Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee putting much of the area under a flood watch through Friday evening.

 

“It’s not typical, I would say, in July. It’s at least a little bit unusual for this time of year,” Brandon Wasilewski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, said Thursday.

 

Rain began falling the first of the week and is expected to continue through Tuesday,

 

“It's a series of disturbances moving west to east along a stalled front,”

Kevin Myatt, a weather forecaster for The Roanoke Times, explained. “The pattern will linger into the weekend.  It won't rain constantly, but there will be periods of showers and storms with locally heavy rain. Anywhere those storms with heavier rain get lined up one after the other for more than just a few minutes, especially over mountainous terrain, there will be a flash flooding risk.”

As much as three inches of rain has fallen through the week in Abingdon, Virginia, according to the National Weather Service.

 

Rainfall in Wise County, Virginia, has totaled about five inches this week and spurred flooding in Pound and nearby Dickenson County,  Wasilewski said

 

The rain in Pound, and along the Kentucky border, comes from the bottom of a weather system with an excessive amount of moisture, Wasilewski said.

 

For the month of July, about a foot of rain has fallen in Wise, Virginia. That’s “more than double the normal for the month of July,” Wasilewski said who said rain could continue falling in the Wise County area over the next several days.

“When does it stop completely?  I don’t know that it will for several days, honestly,” Wasilewski said.

Yet immediately, Wasilewski said, the heaver rain in Kentucky and Virginia will shift southward Friday.

 

jtennis@bristolnews.com

jtennis@bristolnews.com | 276-791-0709 | @BHC_Tennis

