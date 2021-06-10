Related to this story

EDUCATION BEAT: A Blue Circle promise

I whispered to Mike Marshall, “Someday I’m gonna write about you, my friend.” Someday has come. The owner of Bristol’s Blue Circle Restaurant was dying of brain cancer. His dear wife, June, and their beloved daughter, Anna, stayed close by his side until the end.

