Saturday morning crash in Bristol, Va. results in no injuries
Precarious Crash

Saturday morning crash in Bristol, Va. results in no injuries

Truck Crash-MR.jpg

A tractor trailer truck ran off U.S. Interstate 81 Saturday morning in Bristol, Virginia.

 Contributed/ Virginia State Police

BRISTOL, Va. — A tractor-trailer truck ran off Interstate 81 early Saturday morning, causing no injuries, a news release from the Virginia State Police states.

A tractor-trailer was traveling southbound when it ran off the road, struck a wall and then struck the bridge overpass. The vehicle came to rest partially hanging off the overpass.

At 6:14 a.m. the VSP responded to the single-vehicle crash at the Exit 7 overpass to Old Airport Road. The 32-year-old male driver from Washington, D.C., who was not named, was not injured in the crash, the news release states.

Bristol Virginia Police also responded to assist with traffic on Old Airport Road due to debris that had fallen from the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. Charges are pending.

