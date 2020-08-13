Santa Train won't make annual run; gifts to be available at Food City stores

The Santa Train is the latest casualty of COVID 19.

Officials of CSX and Food City announced Thursday that the train will not make its 78th annual run through East Kentucky and Southwest Virginia before ending in Kingsport this year, but gifts will be distributed at Food City stores along the train’s traditional route.

“The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, attendees and the community is always our top priority when we are planning the Santa Train. We decided it was in the best interests of all parties to rethink this year’s event amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Bryan Tucker, vice president of corporate communications at CSX, said in a written statement. “We worked closely with our partners and are pleased to be able to provide a safe alternative to the traditional Santa Train that will bring joy and lift spirits during this challenging time.”

The train traditionally delivers some early holiday gifts throughout the region each November on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.

People can pick up gifts from their cars to minimize physical contact. Other aspects of the event, including contests and possible special guest appearances, will be moved to an online platform, according to the statement.

More information about the event and gift pickup locations will be announced on the Santa Train’s social media pages. Attendees along the route can follow @SantaTrain on Facebook for periodic updates.

