Santa Train won’t make annual run this year

The Santa Train is the latest casualty of COVID 19.

Officials of CSX and Food City announced Thursday that the train will not make its 78th annual run through East Kentucky and Southwest Virginia to Kingsport this November, but gifts will be distributed at Food City stores along the train’s traditional route. The decision was made after officials carefully monitored the COVID-19 pandemic and reviewed the CDC’s recommendations for hosting events in 2020, according to a written statement.

“The health and safety of our employees, volunteers, attendees and the community is always our top priority when we are planning the Santa Train. We decided it was in the best interests of all parties to rethink this year’s event amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Bryan Tucker, vice president of corporate communications at CSX, said in the statement. “We worked closely with our partners and are pleased to be able to provide a safe alternative to the traditional Santa Train that will bring joy and lift spirits during this challenging time.”

People can pick up gifts from their cars to minimize physical contact. Other aspects of the event, including contests and possible special guest appearances, will be moved to an online platform, according to the statement.

“We’ve seen firsthand how special the Santa Train is to this community, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue this event safely this year,” said Raymond Stockard, store manager of the North Eastman Road Food City in Kingsport. “Our goal every year is to usher in the holiday season in Appalachia, and it’s now more important than ever that we honor that commitment for these families. All of us at Food City are proud to be a part of this wonderful tradition, and we are already looking forward to seeing everyone from select storefronts along the Santa Train route this fall.”