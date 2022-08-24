 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santa Train to remain off the rails for 2022

BHC 11242019 Santa Train 03

Santa Claus distributes Christmas gifts from the back car of the 77th annual Santa Train as it makes a stop in St. Paul, Virginia, in 2019. That was the last year the train rolled through the coalfields delivering Christmas gifts to area children.

KINGSPORT, Tenn.  – For the third straight year the Santa Train won’t trek through the region but CSX and its partners plan to again host drive-through gift events.

“Several months of planning goes into bringing the Santa Train to life each year, meaning we are faced with making decisions as early as possible,” Bryan Tucker, vice president of corporate communications at CSX, said in a written statement. “Due to current supply chain and ongoing staffing challenges across our network, all of CSX’s resources and personnel are needed to help serve our customers and keep the nation’s economy moving. Because of this, we came to the difficult decision that it is not feasible for us to run the train in 2022.”

Although the train won’t run, CSX intends to work with local partners to distribute 5,000 gift backpacks full of toys and winter accessories to families along the route the train traditionally serves, according to the statement.

Over the last two years, 10,000 gift backpacks and hundreds of rolls of wrapping paper have been distributed at Food City locations along the traditional Santa Train route.

“We’ve been working hard over the last few months to procure backpacks, toys and other accessories for distribution,” Tucker said. “We are thankful for each of our partners and look forward to working alongside them to spread cheer in Appalachia this holiday season.”

Additional information, including locations is expected to be announced soon, according to the statement.

