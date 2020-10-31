Santa Train “reimagined” this year due to pandemic

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Santa Train won’t take its usual trip along the tracks of Appalachia this year, but a “reimagined” event will still provide holiday gifts along the train’s usual route.
To keep all involved safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the items will be distributed at four Food City locations on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8 – 10 a.m., according to a news release issued Friday by its sponsors.
The locations for gift distribution are:
» Shelbiana Food City No. 475
2138 S Mayo Trail, Pikeville, Kentucky
» Clintwood Food City No. 892
410 Chase St., Clintwood, Virginia
» St. Paul Food City No. 897
16410 Wise St., St. Paul, Virginia
» Weber City Food City No. 820
3004 US Highway 23, Weber City, Virginia
For this year’s festivities, Team Santa Train will deliver Santa’s gifts to the Food City locations. Local community members will be able to pick up children’s gifts from cars to minimize physical contact.
At each site, Santa’s elves will wear masks while handing out gifts, and attendees are encouraged, but not required, to wear a mask while in their vehicle at the pickup locations.
Other aspects of the event, including contests and special guest appearances, will be conducted online via social media, the news release states.
The Santa Train is sponsored by CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power, Soles4Souls and the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce.
More information about the event and gift pickup locations will be announced on the Santa Train’s social media pages. Attendees along the route can follow @SantaTrain on Facebook for periodic updates.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.