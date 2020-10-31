Santa Train “reimagined” this year due to pandemic

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The Santa Train won’t take its usual trip along the tracks of Appalachia this year, but a “reimagined” event will still provide holiday gifts along the train’s usual route.

To keep all involved safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the items will be distributed at four Food City locations on Saturday, Nov. 21, from 8 – 10 a.m., according to a news release issued Friday by its sponsors.

The locations for gift distribution are:

» Shelbiana Food City No. 475

2138 S Mayo Trail, Pikeville, Kentucky

» Clintwood Food City No. 892

410 Chase St., Clintwood, Virginia

» St. Paul Food City No. 897

16410 Wise St., St. Paul, Virginia

» Weber City Food City No. 820

3004 US Highway 23, Weber City, Virginia

For this year’s festivities, Team Santa Train will deliver Santa’s gifts to the Food City locations. Local community members will be able to pick up children’s gifts from cars to minimize physical contact.