Santa Train parked again; gift distribution planned Nov. 20

For the second consecutive year, the Santa Train will not make its annual run through Southwest Virginia but offer drive-thru gift distribution, as it did in 2020 in response to COVID-19.

Santa Train officials made the announcement Thursday through social media channels. Prior to 2020, the train had run for nearly 80 years between Pikeville, Kentucky and Kingsport, bringing some Christmas cheer to the coalfield region.

“Out of an abundance of caution for all our attendees, volunteers and employees, Team Santa Train has made the decision to once again hold a drive-thru gift distribution event at Food City locations throughout the area on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 8 to 10 a.m.,” according to the statement.

Events will be held at Food City stores in Pikeville, plus Clintwood, St. Paul and Weber City in Virginia.

“This year’s event will be just like last year’s drive-up celebration to ensure all our friends along the route stay happy and healthy. Santa’s elves will be distributing 5,000 gift backpacks for children ages 2 to 12 and wrapping paper at each of the four locations,” according to the statement.

The Santa Train is a partnership between the Kingsport Chamber, CSX, Food City, Appalachian Power and Soles4Souls.

