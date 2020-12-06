Santa on the air: Jolly old elf to read letters, take phone calls over the radio

EMORY, Va. — Santa’s visits may look a little different this year, but the jolly St. Nick is still coming to town despite the pandemic.
For generations, children have sat on Santa’s lap and reeled off their wish lists, but social distancing guidelines have put a halt to that for the 2020 holiday season.
To keep up with the tradition, WEHC 90.7 FM radio at Emory & Henry College is getting creative by hosting a fun and safe experience that will allow children to talk to Santa himself.
Santa will come to the airwaves from 3-4 p.m. on Dec. 15, 16 and 17, when he will take children’s phone calls and read their letters on the air.
“This pandemic is preventing us from connecting with children in the traditional ways so we have turned to the radio to connect with children and families,” said Glade Spring resident Bill McKee, who plays the role of Santa Claus each year. A WEHC DJ, McKee also hosts a regular music radio show at the college.
“Reading the letters tells children that Santa is indeed here and paying attention to what they write and say. I think it gives families some reassurance that even during these troubled times, the spirit of Christmas is very much alive,” he said.
During the hourlong radio shows, Santa also will play Christmas selections.
Ivy Sheppard, station manager at the college, said it was a serendipitous series of events that fueled the spirited idea.
“There’s a little boy across the road from me in Saltville who is so excited about Christmas. That got me to thinking about all the little kids who won’t be able to see Santa in person this year,” she said.
When Sheppard recently met her Saltville neighbor Kris Sheets, branch supervisor for the Saltville Public Library, the two professionals put their heads together to brainstorm ideas for a two-phase children’s Christmas event.
After Sheets and Sheppard discovered that each of them is friends with Santa, a plan began to take shape.
During the first phase of the event, children are invited to trade their letters to Santa in exchange for a free, new holiday book at the Saltville library.
“I love the idea of doing new and unique things at the library,” said the branch supervisor. “I don’t want to live my life waiting for things to get back to normal. We still have a community that we need to serve and we should do it the best way we can and do it safely.”
The letter swap, which kicked off last week outside the Saltville library, will continue through Dec. 14. The wearing of masks and social distancing will be observed by library staff.
Letters can be swapped for a free book from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, when the library is open for curb service. For appointments, call the library at (276) 496-5514 or send a message on the Saltville Public Library’s Facebook page.
Those same letters will be delivered to the Emory & Henry radio station, where Santa will read them on air, said Sheppard.
She’s also inviting elementary schools in Washington and Smyth counties to participate by contributing Santa letters written by their students.
“The radio station’s job is to be the voice of the community and to pull people together. If we can put smiles on people’s faces and warms hearts to do something good for kids, what’s better than that?” asked the station manager.
“I want this event to bring a little light and happiness to what’s been a really tough year.
“I hope the phone rings off the hook with children asking for Santa.”
Carolyn R. Wilson is a freelance writer in Glade Spring, Virginia. Contact her at news@washconews.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!