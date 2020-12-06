Santa on the air: Jolly old elf to read letters, take phone calls over the radio

More Information

» Letters can be swapped for a free book from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, when the Saltville Public Library is open for curb service. For appointments, call the library at 276‑496‑5514 or send a message on the library’s Facebook page.

» To talk with Santa, call 276‑944‑6933 during his visit to the radio studio from 3-4 p.m., Dec. 15-17.

» To listen in, visit the broadcast at 90.7 FM or stream it live at www.ehc.edu/wehc/.