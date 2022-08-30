 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saltville woman convicted of murder

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

A Saltville woman was found guilty of the murder and robbery of an elderly Glade Spring woman Tuesday.

After 40 minutes of deliberations, a Washington County jury found Karen Lou Holmes guilty in the Jan. 16, 2020 murder and robbery of Alberta Sue Warren, 79. Warren’s body was found inside her car in the Widener Valley section of Washington County.

Holmes was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The prosecution called 22 witnesses and introduced 53 exhibits into evidence, according to a press release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Josh Cumbow. The defendant called two witnesses and chose to testify in her own defense.

Warren was the owner of Repeat Boutique Consignment in Glade Spring.

A couple of weeks after the discovery of the body, Washington County Sheriff Blake Andis said the two women had been acquainted for several years. Both participated in a drug conspiracy involving doctor shopping and drug distribution.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 7, at 1:30 p.m., pending the return of a pre-sentencing report.

Karen Lou Holmes
