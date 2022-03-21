Saltville man killed, another person injured in single car accident

A 20-year-old Saltville man died Friday following a car wreck in Washington County, Virginia Wednesday.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police, Christopher D. Stiltner, 20, was transported from the scene of the Johnson City Medical Center where he died from his injuries Friday.

The Virginia State Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at 4:12 p.m. in the 9300 block of Crescent Road (State Route 91). The 2007 Nissan Murano driven by Stiltner was traveling south on Crescent Road when it ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then ran off the left side of the road before hitting a utility pole, the release said. Stiltner was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the release.

A passenger, Candran L. Kestner, 22, also of Saltville, was transported from the scene of the crash for treatment of serious injuries. She was also not wearing a seatbelt.

Two children were in the backseat of the vehicle and were not injured in the crash. They were both in age-appropriate safety restraints.

The crash remains under investigation.