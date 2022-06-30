 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Saltville man dies after crash in Washington County

crime
MATTHEW CAVANAUGH

A Saltville, Virginia man died following a single-vehicle cash in Washington County last week.

According to a press release from the Virginia State Police, Jason W. Blevins, 41, of Saltville, Virginia was traveling south on Route 740 when his 1990 Ford F350 ran off the right side of the road. He overcorrected, crossed the double center line, ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment and a tree, overturned and came to rest back in the roadway.

Blevins was transported to Johnson City Medical Center where he died Monday, June 27. The release said Blevins was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Residents debate banning library books

Residents of Washington County talked about banning books and keeping God in the lives of children at Tuesday’s meeting of the Washington County Board of Supervisors.

