Saladworks, a fast-casual salad restaurant, opens at The Pinnacle

Customers can eat lunch and dinner at Saladworks, according to the restaurant’s website. Food can also be ordered online and delivered through services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub and DoorDash.

The Pinnacle location is owned and run by Diane Taveau, a Johnson City resident and entrepreneur who also opened the chain’s first Tennessee location in Johnson City. Taveau discovered Saladworks in Philadelphia and decided to bring it to Tennessee after moving to the Tri-Cities in 2018, the statement said.

“What I am most excited about is the opportunity to share a product I truly believe in with the people and guests of Bristol,” Taveau said in the statement.

The owner added that Saladworks also donates some of its sales and tips to a local nonprofit — the statement didn’t say which one — and gives excess food to homeless shelters.