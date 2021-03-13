 Skip to main content
Saladworks, a fast-casual salad restaurant, opens at The Pinnacle
Saladworks, a fast-casual salad restaurant, opens at The Pinnacle

Saladworks recently opened its newest restaurant in Bristol. Located at 408 Pinnacle Parkway, the new restaurant marks the second Saladworks located in Tennessee, joining the Johnson City location. The restaurant franchise focuses on customization through its array of more than 60 fresh, flavorful and healthy ingredients. In addition to its signature recipes, Saladworks offers create-your-own options, including salads, wraps, grain bowls, soups and more.

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

The Pinnacle shoppers in the mood for a quick bite have a new, health-conscious option: a fast-casual salad restaurant called Saladworks.

Located at 408 Pinnacle Parkway, the recently opened restaurant is part of a national franchise, and the chain’s second location in Tennessee, according to a statement from PR company Fishman Public Relations.

The salad bar includes 12 ready-made signature dishes and also lets customers build “salads that are as original as they are, utilizing a wide range of fresh ingredients including a base of greens, grains or a combination of both,” the statement said.

Saladworks 03

Vegetarians, vegans and flexitarians (who occasionally eat meat and other animal products) will all find options to fit their dietary needs, as well those on specific diets such as Keto, Paleo and Whole 30, the statement said.

Customers can eat lunch and dinner at Saladworks, according to the restaurant’s website. Food can also be ordered online and delivered through services such as Uber Eats, GrubHub and DoorDash.

The Pinnacle location is owned and run by Diane Taveau, a Johnson City resident and entrepreneur who also opened the chain’s first Tennessee location in Johnson City. Taveau discovered Saladworks in Philadelphia and decided to bring it to Tennessee after moving to the Tri-Cities in 2018, the statement said.

Saladworks recently opened its newest restaurant in Bristol. Located at 408 Pinnacle Parkway, the new restaurant marks the second Saladworks located in Tennessee, joining the Johnson City location. The restaurant franchise focuses on customization through its array of more than 60 fresh, flavorful and healthy ingredients. In addition to its signature recipes, Saladworks offers create-your-own options, including salads, wraps, grain bowls, soups and more.

“What I am most excited about is the opportunity to share a product I truly believe in with the people and guests of Bristol,” Taveau said in the statement.

The owner added that Saladworks also donates some of its sales and tips to a local nonprofit — the statement didn’t say which one — and gives excess food to homeless shelters.

