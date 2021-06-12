Russell County woman sentenced in unemployment fraud conspiracy

A Russell County, Virginia, woman who authorities say helped file dozens of fraudulent unemployment claims during the COVID-19 pandemic — including for ineligible jail inmates — will serve nine years in prison.
Leelyn Danielle Chytka, 31, previously waived her right to be indicted in March 2021 in U.S. District Court in Abingdon. She pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud with respect to benefits authorized and paid in connection with a presidentially declared major disaster or emergency, one count of aggravated identity theft and one count of distribution of suboxone, prosecutors said.
Chytka, one of 24 people charged in the scheme, was sentenced Friday. The judge ordered her to serve 108 years in a federal prison and pay $455,930 in restitution, prosecutors said in a news release.
Chytka and others were accused of conspiring to collect personal identification information of more than 35 co-conspirators, including 15 inmates in the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections, and to file fraudulent claims of pandemic-related unemployment benefits, according to court documents. Over the course of nine months during the height of the pandemic, Chytka filed fraudulent claims for at least 37 individuals, with a total loss to the United States of at least $499,000, documents state.
Court documents say Chytka used the Virginia Employment Commission’s website to file claims, and certify the claims on a weekly basis, as required to collect unemployment benefits. She used debit cards and direct deposit to receive payments. Funds were then distributed to the co-conspirators, who were not eligible to obtain unemployment. Drugs were also distributed, authorities said.
“In the midst of a global pandemic, this defendant conspired with others to defraud the Virginia Employment Commission of nearly $500,000 intended for Virginians in need,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said in the release. “This was money set aside by the federal government to assist those struggling during the COVID-19 crisis — not meant to line the pockets of fraudsters. I am grateful for the work of the Department of Labor and the IRS for the tireless work they put in to uncovering this fraud and bringing these defendants to justice.”
IRS Special Agent Darrell Waldon said Chytka and her co-conspirators dishonestly obtained nearly a half-million dollars.
“We will continue to investigate those who exploit programs designed to help those struggling through this global pandemic,” Waldon said. “There are criminal consequences to personally enriching yourself at the cost of others.”
Twenty-four people have been indicted in connection with the scheme, which was headed by Chytka, Greg Tackett and Jeff Tackett, according to federal prosecutors. Greg Tackett is awaiting sentencing in U.S. District Court in Abingdon. Jeffrey Tackett’s charges are still pending.