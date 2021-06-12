Russell County woman sentenced in unemployment fraud conspiracy

Court documents say Chytka used the Virginia Employment Commission’s website to file claims, and certify the claims on a weekly basis, as required to collect unemployment benefits. She used debit cards and direct deposit to receive payments. Funds were then distributed to the co-conspirators, who were not eligible to obtain unemployment. Drugs were also distributed, authorities said.

“In the midst of a global pandemic, this defendant conspired with others to defraud the Virginia Employment Commission of nearly $500,000 intended for Virginians in need,” Acting U.S. Attorney Daniel Bubar said in the release. “This was money set aside by the federal government to assist those struggling during the COVID-19 crisis — not meant to line the pockets of fraudsters. I am grateful for the work of the Department of Labor and the IRS for the tireless work they put in to uncovering this fraud and bringing these defendants to justice.”

IRS Special Agent Darrell Waldon said Chytka and her co-conspirators dishonestly obtained nearly a half-million dollars.

“We will continue to investigate those who exploit programs designed to help those struggling through this global pandemic,” Waldon said. “There are criminal consequences to personally enriching yourself at the cost of others.”

Twenty-four people have been indicted in connection with the scheme, which was headed by Chytka, Greg Tackett and Jeff Tackett, according to federal prosecutors. Greg Tackett is awaiting sentencing in U.S. District Court in Abingdon. Jeffrey Tackett’s charges are still pending.

