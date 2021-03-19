Russell County woman pleads guilty to unemployment fraud scheme

ABINGDON, Va. — A Russell County woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to file fraudulent unemployment claims for 37 people, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Leelyn Danielle Chytka, 28, pleaded in Abingdon to charges that she conspired with others to defraud the government of more than $499,000, commit mail fraud and commit aggravated identify theft, acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said in a news release Thursday.
Chytka admitted in court that she led a conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States in connection with a scheme involving the filing of fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment benefits, prosecutors said in a news release.
According to court documents, Chytka, and others, collected personal identification information of more than 35 co-conspirators, including 15 inmates in the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections, to file fraudulent claims of pandemic-related unemployment.
Over the course of nine months, Chytka filed fraudulent claims for at least 37 individuals, prosecutors said.
“Over the past year, Virginians have endured one of the worst pandemics our country has ever seen,” Bubar said. “During this time, jobless claims in the Commonwealth dramatically increased, as unemployment spiked. While some struggled to make ends meet, this defendant and her co-conspirators worked to defraud an unemployment system which exists as a safety net for those in need.”
Agent-in-charge Jonathan Mellone said, “Pandemic unemployment insurance benefits are a lifeline for those individuals who are qualified and in need. The defendant along with her co-conspirators, engaged in a scheme to defraud the Virginia Employment Commission by filing for unemployment insurance using the identities of individuals, many of whom were incarcerated and not entitled to receive benefits.”