Russell County woman pleads guilty to unemployment fraud scheme

ABINGDON, Va. — A Russell County woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiring to file fraudulent unemployment claims for 37 people, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Leelyn Danielle Chytka, 28, pleaded in Abingdon to charges that she conspired with others to defraud the government of more than $499,000, commit mail fraud and commit aggravated identify theft, acting U.S. Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said in a news release Thursday.

Chytka admitted in court that she led a conspiracy to commit fraud against the United States in connection with a scheme involving the filing of fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment benefits, prosecutors said in a news release.

According to court documents, Chytka, and others, collected personal identification information of more than 35 co-conspirators, including 15 inmates in the custody of the Virginia Department of Corrections, to file fraudulent claims of pandemic-related unemployment.

Over the course of nine months, Chytka filed fraudulent claims for at least 37 individuals, prosecutors said.