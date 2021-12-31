 Skip to main content
Russell County, Va. man arrested on murder charge
Russell County, Va. man arrested on murder charge

Timothy Coleman

Timothy Eulice Coleman

 Robert Sorrell

HONAKER, Va. — A Southwest Virginia man has been captured in an ongoing homicide investigation in Russell County.

On Thursday morning, the Russell County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting at a property at 9101 Redbud Highway in Honaker. 

The Sheriff's Office said one man was dead and another man, 50-year-old Timothy Eulice Coleman, fled in a blue Ford Taurus. 

A warrant for first-degree was issued, the Sheriff's Office said. A manhunt ensued until Coleman was captured Friday.

No information was released regarding the shooting victim.

