Russell County, Va. man arrested on murder charge

HONAKER, Va. — A Southwest Virginia man has been captured in an ongoing homicide investigation in Russell County.
On Thursday morning, the Russell County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call regarding a shooting at a property at 9101 Redbud Highway in Honaker.
The Sheriff's Office said one man was dead and another man, 50-year-old Timothy Eulice Coleman, fled in a blue Ford Taurus.
A warrant for first-degree was issued, the Sheriff's Office said. A manhunt ensued until Coleman was captured Friday.
No information was released regarding the shooting victim.
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Robert Sorrell
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.