Russell County authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' person
Russell County authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' person

  • Updated
Timothy Coleman

Timothy Eulice Coleman

 Robert Sorrell

LEBANON, Va. — The Russell County Sheriff's Office in Southwest Virginia is looking for an "armed and dangerous" subject, authorities said Thursday.

The Sheriff's Office is looking for Timothy Eulice Coleman, 50. He is described as 5 foot 10 inches tall, about 185 pounds, with hazel eyes. The Sheriff's Office said the man was involved in an incident in the Big A Mountain section of the county. 

Authorities have released no additional information about the incident.

"Subject is considered to be armed and dangerous," the Sheriff's Office said. Anyone with any information concerning this subject is urged to use caution and call the Russell County Sheriff's Office at (276) 889-8033.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

