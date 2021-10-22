Rural Retreat to celebrate Depot, Dr. Pepper on Sunday

Spraker said the depot has surpassed all he imagined it could be.

“I knew it would be successful once we got the town behind it and the citizens behind it,” he said.

The Depot was added to the Register of Historic Places in 2014. A grand opening was held in 2017, and a memory walk and garden were added in 2019.

Now, instead of being an eyesore, the depot is an attractive welcome into downtown Rural Retreat. Operating as an event venue and museum, it has become a popular wedding location and hosts a variety of meetings, showers, parties and more.

The Depot sponsored a series of The Crooked Road’s “Mountains of Music Homecoming” events. It also just completed its ninth farmers market season.

“It is important to note how much the depot restoration effort has impacted the people of our community,” said Frank Akers, charter foundation member who shares a rich history with the depot. His grandfather worked at the depot for four decades, and his parents ran a store across the railroad tracks.

“As soon as I saw the Depot Foundation had been formed, I joined,” he said just before the restored depot was unveiled in 2017.