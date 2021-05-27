Rural recovery likely will be slower in Virginia

Southwest Virginia’s economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to occur more slowly than the rest of the state and some sectors — including tourism, restaurants and hospitality — may not return to previous employment levels.
That was the assessment of Stephen Moret, president and CEO of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, who delivered Wednesday’s keynote address at the sixth annual Southwest Virginia Economic Development Forum. This year’s event is being held virtually and concludes today.
Moret said the commonwealth retained Moody’s Analytics to forecast the state’s economic outlook following more than a year of restrictions and economic limitations in the face of the pandemic.
“They [Moody’s] are anticipating Virginia will get back to its pre-pandemic employment level by the middle of next year; second quarter of next year. We feel like that’s about right,” Moret said. “The issue is when you look at different parts of Virginia that pace of recovery is expected to be different. The bigger metro areas — Hampton Roads, northern Virginia, greater Richmond — are expected to get back as early as the first quarter of next year. The rest of Virginia, the rural horseshoe, is expected to recover, perhaps, a year later.”
Moret said recovery will depend on each region’s “dynamics.”
“Some [employment] sectors are likely facing a longer return or, in some cases, may not fully return. Tourism, local retail, restaurants, hospitality are areas that are going to take longer to come back,” Moret said. “While Moody’s expects the commonwealth as a whole to get back to total employment — where we were — by the middle of next year, they expect the mix of employment will be different. We will have more jobs in technology and business services, fewer jobs in hospitality and non-essential retail.”
Moret said state officials believe “tens of thousands of people” won’t be able to return to their previous job or their previous occupation, but will find a new line of work.
Sectors expected to see job growth include cloud computing, data centers, e-commerce, food and beverage processing, commercial truck and delivery vehicle production, logistics and broadband.
Moret also said smaller metro and rural areas likely won’t be able to capitalize on the trend of people working remotely.
“I believe most of the growth is going to be hybrid. Most people will still have a geographic connection to an office where they go pretty regularly — maybe multiple times a week — but may work from home a lot more than they used to,” he said.
State officials expect small numbers of employees will continue working fully remotely but not to any “transformational” level.
“There was a lot of hope people would move out of metros into smaller regions. We did a nationally represented survey of professionals,” Moret said. “While there are some people who want to move to smaller areas, on balance, there was not a significant shift in the geographic preference.”
Going forward, the state is focused on increasing international trade with a goal to increase Virginia exports by 50% by 2035, which could translate into 150,000 new jobs, Moret said.
He said expanding broadband across all parts of the state remains a top priority and they hope to attain that goal in about seven years.
The state has made great progress in two of six goal areas and some progress on three others discussed during the Southwest Forum four years ago, Moret said.
The state has created a world-class workforce development program to aid in competing for development projects and is in the process of dramatically expanding computer science programs in higher education, including at UVa-Wise, he said.
They have also taken some steps to improve Virginia’s tax structure, branding rural Virginia as “the most attractive location” for manufacturing, software development and data centers and promoting high quality mixed-use developments. The state has not developed a job creation payroll credit for projects developed in rural areas.
dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC