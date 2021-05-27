Rural recovery likely will be slower in Virginia

Moret said recovery will depend on each region’s “dynamics.”

“Some [employment] sectors are likely facing a longer return or, in some cases, may not fully return. Tourism, local retail, restaurants, hospitality are areas that are going to take longer to come back,” Moret said. “While Moody’s expects the commonwealth as a whole to get back to total employment — where we were — by the middle of next year, they expect the mix of employment will be different. We will have more jobs in technology and business services, fewer jobs in hospitality and non-essential retail.”

Moret said state officials believe “tens of thousands of people” won’t be able to return to their previous job or their previous occupation, but will find a new line of work.

Sectors expected to see job growth include cloud computing, data centers, e-commerce, food and beverage processing, commercial truck and delivery vehicle production, logistics and broadband.

Moret also said smaller metro and rural areas likely won’t be able to capitalize on the trend of people working remotely.