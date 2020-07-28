BRISTOL, Va. — Rural King has announced a “soft open” date of Aug. 21 for its new location near Interstate 81’s Exit 7, according to a recent post on the business’s Facebook page.
The Mattoon, Illinois-based farm and home supply retailer is moving into a building that was formerly home to Lowe’s.
It was not immediately clear how many employees the store will hire, but the company website lists job postings for roles including receiving associates, sales associates, cashiers, loaders and stockers.
The company did not return an inquiry from the Bristol Herald Courier on Monday.
The new Rural King, which is in Washington County, has been in the works for a few years. However, the company wasn’t able to move forward with opening the store until a non-compete restriction on the property expired. That condition was created when Lowe’s relocated to The Falls, a nearby development within the Bristol, Virginia city limits.
In 2014, Bristol, Virginia agreed to pay Washington County $350,000 annually for seven years to the offset sales tax losses from Lowe’s moving across the county-city border. There are still two years left on the agreement.
Rural King has more than 100 stores in 13 states, according to its website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.