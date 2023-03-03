BRISTOL, Va. — Royal Farms, a Baltimore-based convenience store and food service group, plans to open its first Southwest Virginia location here this summer.

The 4,700-square-foot store is presently under construction at the intersection of Commonwealth and Euclid avenues, on land where a pharmacy previously operated. The company plans to hire between 35 and 40 employees and operate 24 hours per day, Aliyah Atayee, Royal Farms spokesperson said via email.

“Southwest Virginia is a growth area for Royal Farms. Its rich in culture and history and we are excited to be members of the community,” she said. “We don’t have any locations in Southwest Virginia currently (this will be our first), but we will be opening a location in Abingdon, Virginia, shortly after Bristol and we are also planning to open locations in the Richmond market as well.”

A Royal Farms sign recently appeared at a lot near Interstate 81’s Exit 19 in Abingdon. Atayee said no specific information regarding the dates for that location are available yet. She declined to comment on plans for additional locations in this area.

The company presently operates 260 stores in Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and West Virginia.

The site will have six fuel dispensers with 12 fueling positions plus eight Tesla charging stations. There will also be a car wash onsite with a discount available if the car wash is purchased while fueling up.

What separates Royal Farms from other convenience stores?

“I would mention our world-famous fried chicken and Western fries, full-service deli, car wash and Tesla charging stations,” she said.

The Royal Farms kitchen specializes in “always fresh, never frozen” chicken that is lightly breaded and pressure-cooked in trans-fat free cooking oil and hand-cut, hand-breaded French fries. Locations also offer custom-built hot and cold subs, sandwiches, burgers, hot dogs and wraps, breakfast sandwiches and brewed fresh Colombian coffee, according to the company website.

They also offer a wide array of fountain and frozen drinks.

The Royal Farms Good-To-Go case offers sub sandwiches, wraps, salads, fruit and vegetable cups, all natural juices and other favorites.