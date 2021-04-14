Rotary Club of Bristol VA-TN presents the 34th annual Teacher Awards

A first grade teacher from Washington-Lee Elementary School in Bristol, Virginia and a sixth grade teacher from Holston View Elementary School in Bristol, Tennessee were honored as the Twin City’s most outstanding teachers by the Rotary Club of Bristol VA-TN.

Erika King, of Washington-Lee, and Allison Brooks, from Holston View, were named the 2021 winners during the 34th annual Frank W. DeFriece Jr. Teacher Awards presentation Tuesday.

Teachers were nominated from the city’s two public school systems, with one teacher from each system selected. Each school submitted a nomination packet that was then scored by an anonymous panel of nine judges composed of public educators and business representatives.

The outstanding teachers each earned a $2,500 cash award, a $1,000 donation for needed equipment to their school and a circulating plaque that will be displayed at each school. This year, because of an anonymous donor, the teachers will also receive an additional $500.

Erika King

Working in Florida as a chef, King loved to learn and adapt to Florida’s multicultural and language differences — often teaching other young chefs to create something with only basic resources, according to a news release.