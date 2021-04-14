Rotary Club of Bristol VA-TN presents the 34th annual Teacher Awards

A first grade teacher from Washington-Lee Elementary School in Bristol, Virginia and a sixth grade teacher from Holston View Elementary School in Bristol, Tennessee were honored as the Twin City’s most outstanding teachers by the Rotary Club of Bristol VA-TN.
Erika King, of Washington-Lee, and Allison Brooks, from Holston View, were named the 2021 winners during the 34th annual Frank W. DeFriece Jr. Teacher Awards presentation Tuesday.
Teachers were nominated from the city’s two public school systems, with one teacher from each system selected. Each school submitted a nomination packet that was then scored by an anonymous panel of nine judges composed of public educators and business representatives.
The outstanding teachers each earned a $2,500 cash award, a $1,000 donation for needed equipment to their school and a circulating plaque that will be displayed at each school. This year, because of an anonymous donor, the teachers will also receive an additional $500.
Erika King
Working in Florida as a chef, King loved to learn and adapt to Florida’s multicultural and language differences — often teaching other young chefs to create something with only basic resources, according to a news release.
Moving back to her hometown with her family, she was ready to continue that teaching and adapting with children. She has worked in a variety of positions in both Bristol school systems. During this last year, King taught hours of live classes, delivered materials to children’s homes, set up multiple Zoom calls with each student and family and worked a lot of late hours, the release states. She even watched Spanish TV so she could better communicate with her Spanish-speaking families.
One student wrote, “Mrs. King has inspired me to learn. I think she is the best teacher in the whole world.”
Allison Brooks
She is known as an innovative teacher who challenges students to apply classroom math skills to the real world, the release states. Her goal is to ensure all students who enter her classroom feel invited and safe as she praises their accomplishments both big and small. She encourages students as they work through challenges, and she tailors individual lesson plans to each student.
One of her teaching colleagues said, “Allison embraces every child and their unique needs to make sure every child has what they need to learn. She makes sure each child feels loved and their basic needs are met. She also sets high expectations for every child, because she is an educator who believes every child can learn. No student ever feels as if they cannot succeed in her class because she finds a way to meet their needs.”